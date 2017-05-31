F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.2 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9500 Put added 6.2 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on May 30

Nifty 9600 Put added 3.1 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9700 Call added 3 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 30 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net buy Rs 36 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 230 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 829 crore in Stock Futures