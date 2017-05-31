May 31, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.2 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 6.2 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9600 Put added 3.1 lakh shares in OI.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9500 Put added 6.2 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on May 30
Nifty 9600 Put added 3.1 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9700 Call added 3 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 30 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 36 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 230 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 829 crore in Stock Futures