May 29, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 15.2 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 15.2 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9400 Put added 9.7 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9500 Put added 15.2 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9400 Put added 9.7 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9600 Put added 5.9 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9800 Call added 5.5 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 26 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 884 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 2446 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 68 crore in Stock Futures