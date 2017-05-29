F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 15.2 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9500 Put added 15.2 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9400 Put added 9.7 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9600 Put added 5.9 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9800 Call added 5.5 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 26 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net buy Rs 884 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 2446 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 68 crore in Stock Futures