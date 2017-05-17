App
May 17, 2017 07:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 20.9 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9500 Put added 20.9 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9400 Put added 16.3 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9500 Call shed 9.8 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 16 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 22 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net sell Rs 437 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 144 crore in Stock Futures

