May 18, 2017 07:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 15.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 15.4 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9500 Call shed 4.9 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9500 Put added 15.4 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9400 Put added 7 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Call shed 4.9 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 18 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 8 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 24 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 21 crore in Stock Futures