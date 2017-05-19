F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call adds 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9500 Call added 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9400 Call added 6.2 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9500 Put shed 19.1 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9400 Put shed 13.6 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 19 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 141 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 2685 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 1124 crore in Stock Futures