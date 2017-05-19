May 19, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call adds 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call added 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest while Nifty 9400 Put shed 13.6 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9500 Call added 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9400 Call added 6.2 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Put shed 19.1 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9400 Put shed 13.6 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 19 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 141 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 2685 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 1124 crore in Stock Futures