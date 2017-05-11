F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9300 Put added 16.1 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9400 Put added 11.9 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9400 Call shed 11.5 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9500 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 10 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 395 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 857 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 383 crore in Stock Futures