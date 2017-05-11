May 11, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9500 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9400 Put added 11.9 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 16.1 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9400 Put added 11.9 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9400 Call shed 11.5 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 10 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 395 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 857 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 383 crore in Stock Futures