May 22, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9450 Call adds 6.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9450 Call added 6.1 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9450 Put added 3.1 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9450 Call added 6.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9450 Put added 3.1 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Put shed 7.7 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 19 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 333 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 966 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 671 crore in Stock Futures