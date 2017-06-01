F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Put adds 7.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9400 Put added 7.6 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on May 31

Nifty 9600 Put added 6.8 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9500 Put added 6.2 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9600 Call added 4.3 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 31 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net buy Rs 1129 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net sell Rs 31 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 1072 crore in Stock Futures