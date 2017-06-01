Jun 01, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Put adds 7.6 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues:
Nifty 9400 Put added 7.6 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on May 31
Nifty 9600 Put added 6.8 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Put added 6.2 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9600 Call added 4.3 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 31 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 1129 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net sell Rs 31 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 1072 crore in Stock Futures