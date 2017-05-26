F&O Cues: Nifty 9400 Put adds 14.2 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9400 Put added 14.2 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9300 Put added 12.5 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9800 Call added 9.3 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 25 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net buy Rs 371 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 2043 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 128 crore in Stock Futures