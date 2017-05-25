May 25, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9350 Call adds 11.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9350 Call added 11.9 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9400 Put shed 11.1 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9350 Call added 11.9 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9350 Put added 2.9 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9400 Put shed 11.1 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 24 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 231 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 370 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 1287 crore in Stock Futures