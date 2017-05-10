May 10, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put adds 7.3 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put added 7.3 lakh shares in Open Interest while Nifty 9200 Put added 3.5 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 7.3 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9200 Put added 3.5 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9500 Call added 1.7 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 9 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 1083 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net sell Rs 87 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 594 crore in Stock Futures