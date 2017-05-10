F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put adds 7.3 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9300 Put added 7.3 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9200 Put added 3.5 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9500 Call added 1.7 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 9 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 1083 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net sell Rs 87 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 594 crore in Stock Futures