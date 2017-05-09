F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put adds 4.4 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9300 Put added 4.4 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9400 Put added 3.7 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9400 Call added 2.6 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 8 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 238 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 494 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 682 crore in Stock Futures