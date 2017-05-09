May 09, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put adds 4.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9300 Put added 4.4 lakh shares in Open Interest while Nifty 9400 Call added 2.6 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 4.4 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9400 Put added 3.7 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9400 Call added 2.6 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 8 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 238 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 494 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 682 crore in Stock Futures