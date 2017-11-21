Flying High! Here are the top 7 iconic aircraft of all time

Supermarine Spitfire (1938-1948) As many as 20,351 Spitfire units were produced for the Royal Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Army Air Forces. The Spitfire is widely recognised by people in Europe because of its role in World War II. It played an important role in the Battle of Britain where it secured the airspace over the country. Only 44 Spitfires are in operational condition and are used in air shows and ceremonies.