Flipkart's mega sale to clash with Amazon's offering; here's a look at the great deals on offer

An additional treat for consumers who were looking forward to grab discounts in Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Sale’. Rival e-commerce company Flipkart has also come up with a similar sale bonanza.

Flipkart announced ‘The Republic Day’ Sale on Tuesday and both the sales will start on January 21.

Flipkart and Amazon India are fierce competitors and as sale brings an opportunity to attract shoppers, both the companies are trying to gain maximum consumer base out of it.

The companies have promised whopping discounts on top brands across categories such as mobiles, electronics, fashion, home, furniture, books among others. It means the consumers will have more options to choose from as well as opportunity to compare and get the best deals.

Here we take a look at what these e-commerce giants have in their basket for the consumers:

Flipkart’s The Republic Day Sale:

The Republic Day Sale will be on from January 21 to January 23. In the three-day sale, Flipkart has said to offer discounts up to 80 per cent on top brands across mobiles, fashion, electronics, home, furniture, books and more.





Up to 60% off on laptops, camera and other electronic accessories





50-80% off on clothing, footwear, jewellery and other fashion products





Up to 70% off on TVs and home appliances





40-80% of home furnishing, decor and furniture





Up to 70% off on beauty products, books and sports merchandise





Some of the top offers on Flipkart during the sale are:

Besides discounts, the sale will feature ‘Bid & Win’. Customers can participate in it, and the lowest and unique bids on a select range of products stand a chance to win those items for free.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale:

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will be on from January 21 to January 24. In the four-day sale, the company is offering huge discounts on over 10,000 brands across categories such as mobiles, laptops, electronics, fashion, kitchen appliances, furniture, daily essentials, books and more.







Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories







Up to 55% off on laptops, camera and other electronic accessories







Up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances







Up to 75% off on home furnishing, decor and furniture







Up to 40% off on daily essentials







Up to 60% off on books, entertainments and more







40-80% off on clothing, footwear, jewellery and other fashion products





Some of the top offers on Amazon during the sale are as follows: