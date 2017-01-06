Flipkarts logistics unit Ekart suffers Rs 810-crore loss

Jan 06, 2017, 09.31 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The losses against a revenue of Rs 303 crore come in the first year of operations after the etailer spun off the unit into a separate entity,
|
The losses are in addition to the Rs 2,850 crore-loss posted by Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet in FY16. Ekart was incorporated in June 2015.
Meanwhile, Ekart is looking to onboard third-party clients to stop bleeding. The company plans to drum up at least 50 percent business from third-party clients, a person close to the company told the paper.
