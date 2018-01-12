App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flipkart to expand MarQ brand, to launch ACs and smart TVs

Flipkart had launched the MarQ brand in October last year and currently sells microwave ovens, TVs and washing machines under the brand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.

E-commerce major Flipkart has announced the expansion of 'MarQ' brand of consumer durables to offer ACs and smart TVs as it looks to drive more revenues from its private labels.

Flipkart had launched the MarQ brand in October last year and currently sells microwave ovens, TVs and washing machines under the brand.

MarQ's 'InnoCool' range of ACs (1 and 1.5 ton variants) will be available on Flipkart from April, while the 32-inch HDR smart TV will go on sale in May.

The ACs and smart TVs were unveiled at the CES, the world's largest consumer technologies show, in the US.

related news

"Consumer durables are usually high-ticket items and consumers often tend to postpone the purchase to festive sale. That is what we want to change," Flipkart Head of Private Labels and Electronics Adarsh Menon told PTI.

With MarQ, the intent is to offer high quality products that is affordable to everyone, he added.

Menon said the existing products under MarQ have been well-received by customers and he expects the brand to capture 10 per cent volume share in each of the categories.

The MarQ range of products are sold on Flipkart's platform through sellers. These sellers licence the brand from the company, which charges a fee from the sellers.

E-commerce companies focus on private labels because they offer higher margins and enable better control of inventory.

Flipkart, like its competitor Amazon, has been betting big on private labels to boost its business across categories. Its private labels include the likes of SmartBuy (electronics and other items), Billion (smartphone) and Metronaut (men's wear).

"These ACs and smart TVs will be priced 10-20 per cent cheaper than comparable products. We are also ensuring that customers have access to the best after-sales service (during installation and later)," he said.

Flipkart has partnered LEEL Electronics (India), formerly known as Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd, to manufacture the ACs. For televisions, it has an existing tie-up with Dixon Technologies India.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Flipkart

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.