Flipkart to expand MarQ brand, to launch ACs and smart TVs

E-commerce major Flipkart has announced the expansion of 'MarQ' brand of consumer durables to offer ACs and smart TVs as it looks to drive more revenues from its private labels.

Flipkart had launched the MarQ brand in October last year and currently sells microwave ovens, TVs and washing machines under the brand.

MarQ's 'InnoCool' range of ACs (1 and 1.5 ton variants) will be available on Flipkart from April, while the 32-inch HDR smart TV will go on sale in May.

The ACs and smart TVs were unveiled at the CES, the world's largest consumer technologies show, in the US.

"Consumer durables are usually high-ticket items and consumers often tend to postpone the purchase to festive sale. That is what we want to change," Flipkart Head of Private Labels and Electronics Adarsh Menon told PTI.

With MarQ, the intent is to offer high quality products that is affordable to everyone, he added.

Menon said the existing products under MarQ have been well-received by customers and he expects the brand to capture 10 per cent volume share in each of the categories.

The MarQ range of products are sold on Flipkart's platform through sellers. These sellers licence the brand from the company, which charges a fee from the sellers.

E-commerce companies focus on private labels because they offer higher margins and enable better control of inventory.

Flipkart, like its competitor Amazon, has been betting big on private labels to boost its business across categories. Its private labels include the likes of SmartBuy (electronics and other items), Billion (smartphone) and Metronaut (men's wear).

"These ACs and smart TVs will be priced 10-20 per cent cheaper than comparable products. We are also ensuring that customers have access to the best after-sales service (during installation and later)," he said.

Flipkart has partnered LEEL Electronics (India), formerly known as Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd, to manufacture the ACs. For televisions, it has an existing tie-up with Dixon Technologies India.