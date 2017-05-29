App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale Day 1: Top offers on iPhone 6s Plus, Google Pixel, TVs and more

Besides discounts, shoppers can also gain from exchange offers, cashback schemes and no-cost EMIs on offer.

Moneycontrol News

Weeks after Big 10 Sale, home-grown ecommerce player Flipkart has kickstarted another discounts-based extravaganza for shoppers — Summer Shopping Days — which will conclude May 31, 2017. The e-tailer is offering up to 80 percent discounts during the three-day sale.

Besides discounts, shoppers can also gain from exchange offers, cashback schemes and no-cost EMIs on offer.

Here are some best deals on Flipkart’s Summer Shopping Days Sale

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (Rose Gold, 32 GB)
Price- Rs 56,999

Discounted price- Rs 39,999 (29% off)

One of the best iPhone's from Apple's stable, the iPhone 6s Plus is selling at a sweet deal. Also, shoppers can bring down the price further by up to Rs 15,000 discount upon exchanging certain handset. With the right handset exchange you can land an iPhone 6s Plus for Rs 24,999.

Google Pixel (Very Silver, 128 GB)
Price- Rs 66,000

Discounted Price- Rs 53,000 (17% off)

Android lovers can bag Google Pixel for just Rs 53,000 and can get up to additional Rs 17,450 under an exchange scheme.

Convertible Laptops

The Summer Shopping Days can be a good place to scoop up good laptops and LED televisions. Here are a few of them:

Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th  Gen- Yoga 510 2 in 1 Laptop
Price- Rs 42,990 (6% off)

Discounted Price- Rs 39,990

Shoppers can get up to Rs 7,000 under Flipkart's exchange scheme.

HP Core M 6th Gen X2 2 in 1 laptop
Price- Rs 84,990
Discounted Price- Rs 64,990 (23% off)

Bonus — Up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange

Televisions
Vu 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (32K160MREVD)
Price- Rs 17,000
Discounted Price- Rs 13, 499 (20% off)

Up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange

Samsung 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (32J4003)
Price- Rs 28,900
Discounted Price- Rs 17,999 (37% off)Up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange

