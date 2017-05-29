Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale Day 1: Top offers on iPhone 6s Plus, Google Pixel, TVs and more
Besides discounts, shoppers can also gain from exchange offers, cashback schemes and no-cost EMIs on offer.
Moneycontrol News
Weeks after Big 10 Sale, home-grown ecommerce player Flipkart has kickstarted another discounts-based extravaganza for shoppers — Summer Shopping Days — which will conclude May 31, 2017. The e-tailer is offering up to 80 percent discounts during the three-day sale.
Here are some best deals on Flipkart’s Summer Shopping Days SaleApple iPhone 6s Plus (Rose Gold, 32 GB)
Price- Rs 56,999
Discounted price- Rs 39,999 (29% off)
One of the best iPhone's from Apple's stable, the iPhone 6s Plus is selling at a sweet deal. Also, shoppers can bring down the price further by up to Rs 15,000 discount upon exchanging certain handset. With the right handset exchange you can land an iPhone 6s Plus for Rs 24,999.Google Pixel (Very Silver, 128 GB)
Price- Rs 66,000
Discounted Price- Rs 53,000 (17% off)
Android lovers can bag Google Pixel for just Rs 53,000 and can get up to additional Rs 17,450 under an exchange scheme.
Convertible Laptops
The Summer Shopping Days can be a good place to scoop up good laptops and LED televisions. Here are a few of them:Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen- Yoga 510 2 in 1 Laptop
Price- Rs 42,990 (6% off)
Discounted Price- Rs 39,990
Shoppers can get up to Rs 7,000 under Flipkart's exchange scheme.HP Core M 6th Gen X2 2 in 1 laptop
Price- Rs 84,990
Discounted Price- Rs 64,990 (23% off)
Bonus —Up to Rs 15,000 off on exchangeTelevisions
Vu 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (32K160MREVD)
Price- Rs 17,000
Discounted Price- Rs 13, 499 (20% off)
Up to Rs 8,000 off on exchangeSamsung 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (32J4003)
Price- Rs 28,900
Discounted Price- Rs 17,999 (37% off)Up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange