Sep 01, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Flipkart-owned fashion retailer has as many as 13 private apparel brands and is eyeing revenue of US 300 million by the end of the financial year.

Flipkart-owned Myntra's private labels turn profitable

Online fashion retailer Myntra's private labels have turned operationally profitable over the last two months, according to a report in The Financial Express.

The Flipkart-owned retailer has as many as 13 private apparel brands and is eyeing revenue of US 300 million by the end of the financial year.

Myntra Fashion Brands (MFB) is hoping to clock over 100 percent growth rate. It expects this to propel the company's operating profit margin to double digits from 5 percent in June this year.

In FY17, the company registered revenue of USD 115 million.

Manohar Kamath, chief of Myntra Fashion Brands, told the newspaper, “Our vision is to build Myntra Fashion Brands into the largest fashion house in the country in the next five years and be the supplier of private brands to the world.”

The private labels business accounts for 23 percent of the fashion retailer's overall business, which is expected to reach 35 to 40 percent by the end of FY18.

