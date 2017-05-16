Flipkart Big 10 Sale Day 3: Top offers on iPhones, TVs and washing machines

Moneycontrol News

The Flipkart Big 10 Sale to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations continues and it seems there's still a lot of gobsmacking and irresistible deals on offer. The e-tailer is offering up to 90 percent discount on several items across categories. The e-tailer has tied up with banks to offer cashbacks on usage of a number of credit and debit cards. The Flipkart Big 10 Sale concludes on May 18, so keep track to land yourself a good deal.

Flipkart's offering a flat discount of Rs 16,001 on Apple iPhone 7 (32GB). You can save up to Rs 20,000 more under an exchange offer. There's a no-cost EMI option, too.

Flipkart's offering a 22 percent flat discount of Rs 4,501 on Apple iPhone 5s. You can save up to Rs 14,500 more by exchanging your old handset. So, should you exchange the right handset, you can bag iPhone 5s for about Rs 1,000. There's a no-cost EMI option, too.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant is selling at a flat Rs 3,000 discount. It is priced at Rs 14,900 with no-cost EMI.

There's a flat 28 percent discount on Samsung 6 40-inch model at Rs 64,900. What makes the deal more interesting is an up-to Rs 12,000 discount upon exchange, additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. Flipkart is throwing in a MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs 2,500. With the right TV model exchanged and using a HDFC Bank credit card, shoppers get a sweet deal at about Rs 46,500.

The 50-inch smart 4K TV model is selling at Rs 48,999. Shoppers can save up to Rs 22,000 more upon exchanging an old TV set; there's an additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. Also, Flipkart is throwing in a MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs 2,500. With the right TV model exchanged and using HDFC Bank credit card, shoppers get a sweet deal at about Rs 25,000.

Flipkart's offering a Rs 4,000 flat discount on Onida 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at Rs 12,999. You can save up to Rs 3,000 more by exchanging an old washing machine. Flipkart is throwing in a MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs 2,500.

Flipkart's offering a Rs 400 discount on Google Chromecast 2 for those who desire a smart TV but can't afford it yet. Besides, Flipkart is throwing in a MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs 2,500 to make the deal sweeter.