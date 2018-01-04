Flat sales in luxury segment picked up during Nov-Dec in 2017

Not a great year for the luxury market, 2017 witnessed slow sales. The double whammy of demonetisation and GST were the primary reasons for the setback in the sector. Even the festive season sale in the sector saw a dip of at least 35% compared to last year. While jewellery, eyewear, leather, perfumes, cars, wines and spirits did better than the others, real estate in the luxury segment saw little or no sales. The sales post-GST revision however have picked up in the last two months and experts expect numbers to be better in 2018.

Sales in the luxury category, according to experts, have shown close to 20%-25% growth and inventory pile up also forced the retailers to announce discounts that finally saw some sale in the segment.

“Aggressive discounts and GST rate correction saw some improvement in the market only in the last two months of the year and is likely to remain same till end of the fiscal. The year otherwise showed a single digit growth for select brands and no growth across majority of the brands in the segment,” said Ujjval Saraf, managing director at Brandzstorm India Marketing. Brandzstorm is a fashion goods distribution company headquartered in Mumbai that distributes and markets brands like Steve Madden, Swiss Eagle, Furla, Lamborghini in India.

“Increased taxes made the Indian customers shop abroad where they got a discount on the same luxury items,” Saraf added.

“Fall in luxury sales also led to more activity in the affordable luxury segment with brands like Superdry, Giordano and many others making the most of it,” added Saraf.

Meanwhile, the market also saw some evolving trends in 2017. For instance, alcohol shifted from luxury category to being a necessity item in the country.

“As the per capita consumption income in India grows, luxury is getting democratised. It is more visible in some categories than others. Thanks to an increasing culture of eating out, overseas travel and corporate entertainment, the familiarity of the average Indian with expensive alcohol is increasing very rapidly. Wines have been accepted and you will find enough connoisseurs of single malts, wines and expensive vodkas,” said Neelesh Hundekari, partner and head of Lifestyle Practice Asia, AT Kearney Limited.

“Similarly, thanks to the luxury cars being manufactured/assembled in India and aggressive promotions by the car companies coupled with the inability to import them duty free (plus it’s the ultimate status symbol), luxury cars (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar) have become very common place today,” he added.

According to Hundekari, spend in most product categories like every year grew by 15%-20% and Tier 1 towns emerged as market keen on purchasing luxury markets. “Corporate couples in high paying jobs and those double income and no kids are the new buyers of luxury in India,” Hundekari said.