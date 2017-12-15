Fixed ceiling prices of 849 formulations till November 2017: Government

The government has fixed ceiling prices of 849 formulations, including two coronary stents, till November 2017, Parliament was informed today.

The government has fixed the ceiling prices of 849 formulations, including two coronary stents, under revised Schedule I, based on National List of Essential Medicines, 2015," Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) fixes the ceiling prices of medicines listed in the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO 2013), he added.

Out of the 849 formulations, the ceiling prices of 59 formulations were reduced by above 40 percent with respect to maximum price, Mandaviya said.

In case of 24 formulations, the slab wise percentage reduction with respect to maximum price was between 35-40 per cent, he added. The prices of 233 formulations were reduced by up to five per cent, Mandaviya said.