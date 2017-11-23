App
Nov 23, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firms may be asked to change rating agencies every 3 years on a rotational basis

The regulator is believed to be taking this step as market participants are seeking to overhaul governance requirements and levels of accountability.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to mandate companies that raise funds via bonds to rotate their rating agencies every three years, reports the Economic Times.

A SEBI official told the paper that the body received the suggestion of introducing the rating of firms on a rotational basis. The source added that the body is already working towards implementing this norm.

A SEBI official told the paper that the body received the suggestion of introducing the rating of firms on a rotational basis. The source added that the body is already working towards implementing this norm.

The body had put up a draft paper for public consultation in September. The consultation paper asked stakeholders for their reviews on the current framework where governing the rating businesses is concerned.

The stakeholders believed to have suggested this change when the rising Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) threatened the country's financial stability. This issue seems to have led the body to scrutinise rating agencies as to why they were not alerting the investors of the companies' rising credit and credibility risk.

If the body implements the norm of firms changing their rating agencies on a rotational basis, India will be the first country to follow such a norm.

The implementation of this norm can also bring in competition in among the rating firms, according to the sources the paper spoke to.  Crisil, Care Ratings and ICRA currently generate 85 percent market share revenue. Others agencies make up for the remaining 15 percent.

Along with the rotational norm, the body is considering “dual ratings” — which help for rating loans. Currently, loans require only one agency to rate them. The idea was adopted from the central bank's move of rating commercial paper, which was brought into force this October.

tags #Business #SEBI

