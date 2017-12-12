Fired IT workers turning to chatbots for solace

IT professional Lovkesh Joshi was afraid of losing his job at a top Indian tech services company where clients were cutting budgets and forcing his bosses to fire dozens of employees. Not willing to share the burden with anyone, he turned to a chatbot therapist called Wysa.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the app promises to be “loyal, supportive and very private,” and encourages users to divulge their feelings about a recent major event or a big change in their lives.

The 41-year-old father of two school-age children, says the conversations with the bot were organic and natural. “I felt heard and understood.” So much so that he was able to focus on the road ahead and moved to a large rival outsourcer two months later.

According to a Bloomberg report, India’s USD 154 billion technology outsourcing industry are looking to online therapy services to calm their career angst. The current trends are moving away from long-term legacy contracts and curbs on US work visas to holding down prestigious jobs and pulling in handsome salaries.

A report by McKinsey & Company says almost half of the four million people working in India’s IT services industry will become “irrelevant” in the next three to four years.

Indians, like people the world over, tend to hide their mental anguish for fear of being stigmatised. That’s why many are embracing the convenience, anonymity and affordability of online counselling startups, most of which use human therapists.

“Online mental health platforms are powerful, and real-time counselling can segue into a solution,” says Mridul Arora, Managing Director at SAIF Partners, a venture capital firm that backed a startup called YourDOST. “Any new service needs early adopters and who better than young, tech-savvy IT professionals?”

YourDOST founder Puneet Manuja couldn’t find a job right away when he first started out as a fresh graduate from his computer science course. He was rejected by half-a-dozen companies including Yahoo! and Adobe.

He later got into a global IT services firm where he met his co-founder and now his wife Richa Singh. Singh and Manuja shared their experiences of their difficult times during placements. She had to deal with the suicide of a friend who felt she would not be able to handle the pressure of not getting a job. The result is YourDOST .

YourDOST began as a blog, but felt the need for a solution for a digital platform for face-to-face counselling. The two quit their jobs and set up a digital platform for counselling from a network of psychologists and psychiatrists.

YourDOST has both audio and video counselling options where an audio counselling costs Rs 400 and video counselling costs Rs 600.

Help is available 24/7, and the startup currently offers over 2,000 counselling sessions daily.

YourDOST set up a toll-free helpline so as to comfort and advise anonymous callers as they kept pouring in at the height of the job losses this summer. Senior psychologist Sushma Hebbar says job loss in the male-dominated industry “is not just an economic defeat but a status loss too.”

Men break down during the counselling, and weepy students berate themselves for choosing engineering as a career path. One young woman who lost her job now fakes her office routine so her parents don’t find out. A male engineer dismissed weeks before his wedding couldn’t bear to tell his future father-in-law.

Ramakant Vempati and Jo Aggarwal unveiled Wysa this January. The chatbot works on a natural language processor that records and identifies the kind of trouble being stated and offers the relevant solution, compassionately compiled by therapists.

The husband-wife duo bear in mind that they do not want their chatbot to offer quick-fix solutions. “The chatbot provides an empathic ear, listens without judgment and guides them to the positive.”

Aggarwal says. All conversations are realistic, anonymous and free. The company makes money by licensing its Artificial technology to enterprise customers, global insurers and healthcare providers.

A quarterly review of the chatbot content showed the topics related to job losses and work had become the second most popular topic.