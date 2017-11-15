App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 13, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire in the sky: Laptop catches fire on IndiGo's Bengaluru-bound flight, plane lands safely

The spokesperson informed that the flight had a normal landing and passengers were debarked as per procedure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Passengers of an IndiGo Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru flight went through a scary situation when a laptop caught fire mid-flight.

Passengers aboard 6E-445 (VT-IGV) reported a burning smell which was coming from one of the bags. Aircrew instantly sprayed fire extinguishers and relocated the passengers sitting nearby the bag. As a caution, the crew kept the laptop in a container filled with water till the plane landed, according to a report in The Times of India.

“IndiGo crew operating flight 6E-445 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru noticed the smoke smell in the cabin on November 11, 2017. The crew quickly identified minor sparks coming from the hat-rack of seat 24RH and immediately informed the pilot-in-command. Taking precautionary measures, the cabin crew on priority relocated all passengers from adjacent seats,” the report quoted an IndiGo spokesperson.

The spokesperson informed that the flight had a normal landing and passengers were debarked as per procedure. The airline thanked the passengers for their cooperation. The airline has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident.

related news

This is not the first case of electronic equipment catching fire on board a flight. Last month, a mobile phone caught fire mid-air on Delhi-Indore flights of another airline.

The aviation regulator had put a standard operating procedure some years back and crews are now trained to handle such situation accordingly. The body is also considering using a fireproof bag to store such equipment which catches fire during the flight as a safety measure, especially for long-haul flights.

Many international aviation agencies are considering banning personal electronic devices in Check in bags.

tags #Business #DGCA #India #IndiGo

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.