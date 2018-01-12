Firdose Vandrevala joins Sterlite Power's advisory board

Sterlite Power today announced appointment of Firdose Vandrevala as a member of its advisory board.

He will be responsible for advising the board and senior management on matters of talent, strategy and operations, a statement said.

"We are committed to bringing onboard accomplished leaders to guide us in our growth journey. Firdose Vandrevala has wealth of experience in leadership positions across various industries and we are delighted to have him with us," said Pravin Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Power.

Vandrevala, former Managing Director, Tata Power, was recently elected the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

He has been associated with core sectors such as steel, power, telecommunications and real estate with leading organisations such as Tata Group, Motorola and Hirco.