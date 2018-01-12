App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Firdose Vandrevala joins Sterlite Power's advisory board

He will be responsible for advising the board and senior management on matters of talent, strategy and operations, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sterlite Power today announced appointment of Firdose Vandrevala as a member of its advisory board.

He will be responsible for advising the board and senior management on matters of talent, strategy and operations, a statement said.

"We are committed to bringing onboard accomplished leaders to guide us in our growth journey. Firdose Vandrevala has wealth of experience in leadership positions across various industries and we are delighted to have him with us," said Pravin Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Power.

Vandrevala, former Managing Director, Tata Power, was recently elected the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

He has been associated with core sectors such as steel, power, telecommunications and real estate with leading organisations such as Tata Group, Motorola and Hirco.

 

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.