App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinMin to meet PM Modi to pitch for an interest rate cut

Finance Ministry's decision to meet Modi comes as the MPC has kept rates unchanged for the fourth time consecutively while the GDP growth rate dropped to a six-year low of 6.1 percent in the last quarter.

FinMin to meet PM Modi to pitch for an interest rate cut

Moneycontrol News 

After the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, the Finance Ministry is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the need to cut interest rates to boost economic growth in India.

According to a report in the Business Standard today, the meeting will be held once PM Modi returns to India. A presentation on inflation and growth will be made to highlight the requirement of a rate cut.

Finance Ministry's decision to meet Modi comes as the MPC has kept rates unchanged for the fourth time consecutively while the GDP growth rate dropped to a six-year low of 6.1 percent in the last quarter.

The MPC committee had declined a meeting with the Finance Ministry officials prior to the policy meet.

After the rate meeting on Wednesday, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramaniam said a monetary policy easing is necessary, given the current economic conditions in India.

The report confirmed that Subramaniam's statements had the support of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Prime Minister's Office.

Despite an ordinance cleared by the Cabinet and the President which endows the Central bank with the power to directly intervene in NPA issues, the RBI is said to have not fully acted upon the menace.

The government is also unhappy as RBI delayed filing a report on the returns of demonetisation.

tags #Business #Economy #India #policy #RBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.