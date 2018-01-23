Finance job platform Cajobportal looks to raise Rs 10-20 million for expansion

Cajobportal.com, a specialist recruitment portal for finance professionals, is looking to raise between Rs 10-20 million for expansion. The startup, founded in August 2013, has seen a 25 percent growth in number of users per annum.

Sonia Singal, Co-founder and COO, cajobportal.com, said that they have 50,000 plus registered jobseekers in their database. In terms of clientele, she added that they are empanelled vendors at 100 plus marquee brands in six countries including Unilever, P&G, ITC, Britannia, TCS, HCL, Wipro, UrbanLadder, Raymond, Birla Corp, among others.

“So far, our users have secured jobs with aggregate cost to company of Rs 12.5 crore across functions like controllership, auditing, taxation, risk, budgeting across corporate headquarters, factories and regional sales offices of clients,” she said.

Singal said that 200 plus chartered accountants in the junior and mid segment have been placed through the featured jobs segment where they actively manage the position on behalf of clients.

She explained although they have been bootstrapping, ploughing internal accruals for business growth, they are looking at funds upto Rs 2 crore. The portal offers jobs for individuals with chartered accountancy (CA), cost accountancy (CS) and MBA (Finance) qualifications.

The portal had revenues of Rs 32 lakh for FY17 compared to Rs 27 lakh in FY16. Singal said that once they raise funds, they will be looking at acquiring tech startups in the video profiling space.

"We are looking at a 5x growth in size of database and also want to leapfrogging into the CFO mandates, apart from higher ticket size and often exclusive mandates," she added. In the near future, the startup is also planning to have technical features like video profiling and machine learning algorithms to add value in online posting.

The hiring market in India is estimated to be $6 billion and is dominated by large consulting firms as well as new online firms.