Finance Bill 2017: Experts discuss the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the proposed bill

The government appears to be delivering on its poll promise of merging tribunals. As the inter-ministerial group under the Modi government concluded, a need was felt for streamlining the functioning of tribunals. While all sides agree on the need for reform, the shape and form of the changes proposed in the Finance Act 2017 have resulted in heated debates. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Spokesperson, Congress; Mohan Parasaran, Former Solicitor General; Dhanendra Kumar, First Chairman of CCI and Somasekhar Sundaresan, Counsel-Regulatory discuss the good, the bad and the ugly parts of the new bill.