App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 06, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Film industry urges Naidu to reduce proposed GST to 18 percent

They also asked Naidu, who holds the portfolio of information and broadcasting, to support the industry in increasing the number of screens in the country to boost revenue.

Film industry urges Naidu to reduce proposed GST to 18 percent

Representatives of the film industry on Tuesday urged Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu to reduce the proposed GST in film sector from 28 percent to 18 percent.

They also asked Naidu, who holds the portfolio of information and broadcasting, to support the industry in increasing the number of screens in the country to boost revenue.

The request was made during the consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Cinematography Act here.

Naidu said the decisions regarding GST rates are decided by the GST Council and assured that the demands of the film sector would be presented before the council.

He said the government would provide all necessary support to the growth of the film industry in "all scope and ambit" to ensure its robust growth.

He said that Indian films have international potential and are the most potent medium of spreading India's culture globally.

Naidu said the government is geared up to address all the challenges faced by the sector.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Ajay Mittal, eminent figures of the film industry, representatives of film producers guild, among others, were present on the occasion.

tags #Business #film industry #GST

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.