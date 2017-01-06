Jan 06, 2017, 11.18 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Jagran Prakashan's board has approved a buyback of 4.74 percent equity shares at Rs 195. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RK Agarwal, CFO of Jagran Prakashan said that the company did not declare a dividend this year.
Filed DRHP for Radio City: Jagran Prakashan
Jagran Prakashan is sensing an inorganic expansion in the market, said Agarwal. However, constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities, he added.
He further said that the company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for Radio City.
Speaking about advertisement, he said Uttar Pradesh (UP) contributes around 45 percent to company's revenue. Hence, may see a growth in ad spends in wake of the UP election.
