FIIs no longer hold key to Indian equities as domestic investors grow stronger

Moneycontrol News

Indian equities may no longer be held ransom to the whims of foreign institutional investors. For long, foreign portfolio investors have driven Indian equities, as retail flows into equities were not strong enough to support a sharp fall in the markets if FIIs started selling.

But domestic investors have taken the driving seat now and are determining market performance. Indian equity valuations are increasingly getting determined by Indian investors as allocations to financial assets like equities have been on a steady increase by this class of investors.

Analysis done by Deutsche Bank Markets Research shows that between January 2004 and April 2014 (prior to Narendra Modi government was sworn in), FIIs sold equities over 34 months and the MSCI India Index declined 30 times as the index declined over 88 percent. However, since May 2014, FIIs have sold Indian equities for 13 months, but the MSCI India Index declined only 9 times and the decline in the MSCI Index was 68 percent. MSCI India’s median monthly return after May 2014 is -0.6 percent compared to -6.7 percent in the 2004-2014 period when FIIs were selling.

The reason for this moderation is the increase of domestic inflows into Indian equities. In April alone, which is considered to be a relatively tepid period for investments, equity mutual funds and equity-linked savings schemes saw inflows of Rs 9,400 crore. And this is now a secular trend, as subscriptions into systematic investment plans have been rising consistently. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, monthly inflows of USD 650 million (Rs 4,225 crore) came through SIPs (systematic investment plans).

But the good news is that even though the trend is now secular, there is further room for further inflows as equity AUMs (assets under management) only account for 26 percent of total assets of mutual funds. Historically, equity AUMs have been in the region of 23 percent of total assets of mutual funds. The share of equity mutual funds had hit a high of 37 percent in December 2006.

With no let-up in domestic fund inflows and in the absence of strong primary market activity, Deutsche Bank Markets expects domestic liquidity to stretch market valuations.