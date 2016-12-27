Fertiliser dealers, retailers to soon have digital payment

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar today assured that within the next two months, financial transactions of retailers and dealers of fertilisers would be in digital format.

While farmers would be provided fertilisers and seeds on cash payments, they would also have the option of making digital payments, he said at the first 'DigiDhan Mela' held here to promote cashless transaction.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for Planning (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh, were also present at the event.

Lauding the Chief Minister for introducing 'e-culture' in Haryana, which is predominantly an agrarian state, the Union Minister said the state has emerged as an example for the rest of the country through successful implementation of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.

'DigiDhan Mela' would be organised in 100 cities throughout the country till April 14 next year, he said.

Demonetisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has put an end to funding of terrorism, Ananth Kumar said.

Asserting that demonetisation has exposed black money and curbed counterfeiting notes, black marketing and corruption, Khattar said the country is moving towards be coming a cashless society.

As many as 170 services such as e-Registration, e-Return File, e-Mutation, e-C Form and e-Locker are being provided in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao Inderjit Singh said Haryana has made a name for itself in terms of 'e-culture' as well as agriculture and culture.