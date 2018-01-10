App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI in Air India means no preferential treatment to it: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The Union Cabinet has decided to allow foreign investments, including from foreign airlines, to up to 49 percent in Air India, provided that substantial ownership and effective control of the airline is vested in an Indian national.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Permitting 49 percent foreign direct investment in Air India brings the airline at par with other domestic carriers and does away with the preferential treatment that was extended to the national carrier, Civil Aviation Minster Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet has decided to allow foreign investments, including from foreign airlines, to upto 49 percent in Air India, provided that substantial ownership and effective control of the airline is vested in an Indian national.

"(The Cabinet decision means) Air India is on par with other airlines within the country. So, in a way it is not a differential treatment, rather the preference that was there (has been done away with)," Raju told PTI shortly after the government announced the move.

As per the existing policy, foreign investment upto 100 per cent was allowed for scheduled and non-scheduled operators and foreign airlines could invest up to a limit of 49 per cent of their paid up capital. However, these provisions were not applicable to Air India.

related news

"It has now been decided to do away with this restriction," the government said in a statement.

On whether the move will attract foreign bidders for Air India's disinvestment, Raju said, "We would like them to come and participate."

"Ultimately the public sector is not supposed to become a financial drain for the tax payer. Air India's woes are basically financial. Basically it is that. So, lets see where it takes us," the minister said.

Last year, the Union Cabinet gave its in-principal approval for disinvestment of Air India and constituted an inter-ministerial group to chalk out the strategy for its stake sale.

Air India has a debt of Rs 51,890 crore as on September 30 last year.

tags #Air India #Air India Divestment #Ashok Gajapathi Raju #aviation #Business

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.