Jan 10, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDA notice on McDonald's for poor quality at city outlet

The FDA had reportedly conducted a "surprise check" on the McDonald's outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also not displaying its licence copy prominently.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The state food and drug administration (FDA) has warned popular quick service restaurant McDonald's as one of its outlets in the central region of the city has allegedly breached food safety standards.

The FDA had reportedly conducted a "surprise check" on the McDonald's outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also not displaying its licence copy prominently.

They subsequently sent a warning notice to the restaurant chain, saying if the conditions were not improved over the next 15 days stern action would be taken.

HardCastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in the Southern and Western states said they are looking into the matter seriously.

"As a part of a routine investigation we have received some queries from the FDA. We have already submitted our response to the points raised," the company said in a statement today.

According to the Food Safety Standards Act, hotels and restaurants should see to it that the kitchen conditions, as well as the cleanliness and hygiene of the chefs should be of good standard.

tags #Business #Companies #McDonalds #USFDA

