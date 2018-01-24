App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmers’ interests set to get top billing in Budget 2018

With one eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Jaitley may announce a ‘Price Deficiency Payment Mechanism’, taking leaf out of the MP government’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana implemented after the Mandsaur unrest

Marya Shakil

Marya Shakil

CNN News 18

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may flag a raft of farm-centric measures in Budget 2018, including a state-subsidised income support scheme, an agriculture export plan and schemes for dairy and fishery, demonstrating the government’s intent to walk the talk on rural distress ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The government is also set to launch a “Sweet Revolution” to boost bee farming as part of the broader strategy to improve income from non-traditional agricultural sources.  Jaitley may also flag the launch of a new agricultural exports policy, to lift farm income and deal with local gluts. These measures will be central to the government’s plan to double farm incomes by 2022.

Amid reports of simmering rural discontent, finance minister Arun Jaitley’s fifth and last full budget in the NDA government’s current term, will likely seek to decisively shift the policy focus towards 'Farmers Income’, as opposed to the decades-old output-focussed 'Food Policy’, sources told CNN News18.

It is also likely that the finance minister may announce a ‘Price Deficiency Payment Mechanism’ on the lines that the Madhya Pradesh government is currently implementing through its Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

The measures, likely to be announced in Budget 2018 that Jaitley will present on February 1, could also include a subsidy scheme for machine-aided crop residue shredding and contain pollution caused by stubble burning, particularly in north-west India.

Read full story here

 

India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.

