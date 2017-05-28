Fairfax sells 12% in ICICI Lombard to Warburg for Rs 2,473 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance today said its foreign partner Canada-based Fairfax has offloaded part stake of 12.18 percent to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore.

The board, at its meeting held today, took note of the proposed sale of approximately 12.18 percent shareholding in the insurance firm by Fairfax to Red Bloom Investment (9 percent), a company wholly owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC.

Besides, others that picked stakes were Tamarind Capital Pte (1.59 percent), a company wholly owned by the Clermont Group, and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund (1.59 percent), a fund managed by IIFL Asset Management.

The company, formed in 2001, is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prem Watsa-run Fairfax Financial Holdings with a valuation of Rs 20,300 crore.

The stake sale by Fairfax is part of its plan to sell 25 percent in the general insurance firm and start a new insurance joint venture.

ICICI Securities acted as an advisor.

It is to be noted that last year, Fairfax Financial Holdings made an additional 9 percent stake acquisition in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company for an estimated Rs 1,550 crore.