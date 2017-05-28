App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2017 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fairfax sells 12% in ICICI Lombard to Warburg for Rs 2,473 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance today said its foreign partner Canada-based Fairfax has offloaded part stake of 12.18 percent to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore.

Fairfax sells 12% in ICICI Lombard to Warburg for Rs 2,473 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance today said its foreign partner Canada-based Fairfax has offloaded part stake of 12.18 percent to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore.

The board, at its meeting held today, took note of the proposed sale of approximately 12.18 percent shareholding in the insurance firm by Fairfax to Red Bloom Investment (9 percent), a company wholly owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC.

Besides, others that picked stakes were Tamarind Capital Pte (1.59 percent), a company wholly owned by the Clermont Group, and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund (1.59 percent), a fund managed by IIFL Asset Management.

The company, formed in 2001, is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prem Watsa-run Fairfax Financial Holdings with a valuation of Rs 20,300 crore.

The stake sale by Fairfax is part of its plan to sell 25 percent in the general insurance firm and start a new insurance joint venture.

ICICI Securities acted as an advisor.

It is to be noted that last year, Fairfax Financial Holdings made an additional 9 percent stake acquisition in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company for an estimated Rs 1,550 crore.

Following the transaction, the holding of Fairfax rose to 35 percent in ICICI Lombard while that of ICICI Bank came down to 64 percent.

tags #Business #Fairfax #ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.