Facebook wants to read your mind; unveils projects that convert thoughts into text

Moneycontrol News

Facebook is sending a strong message that it no longer wants to be known just as a social media giant. The company is now setting its sights on reading minds — what you want to say or type, at least.

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled a host of projects which allow people to type messages or hear words through skin, using just their minds. The company has been working with a team of over 60 scientists and engineers to build a system that is capable of typing 100 words per minute right out of your brain (mind).

At its annual developers conference, Facebook displayed a video showing a woman neurodegenerative disease use her mind to move cursor on a computer and type words.

Projects showcased at Facebook’s annual developers conference involve invasive procedures that require implanting electrodes into a person. The company aims to do away with the need to operate surgically to place in electrodes and instead use optical imaging to map brain-computer interface.

It wants to develop sensors that work on silent speech interfaces. Simply put, it wants to bring out sensors that could be worn and produced at mass scale.

On a larger level, if the project it successful, people can fire text messages or reply to emails just by thinking. That doesn’t mean Facebook wants to decode your thoughts. The technology would just type information that you want to share, not what you think.

The technology also has the potential to eliminate language barriers by displaying what’s on mind rather than speech which is laced with several syllables.