Nov 23, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook to open Nigerian hub next year in African tech drive

The U.S. social media company said the centre would host an "incubator programme" to help develop technology start-ups, while it will also train 50,000 Nigerians in digital skills.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook will open a "community hub space" in Nigeria next year to encourage software developers and technology entrepreneurs and become the latest technology giant to pursue a training programme in fast-growing Africa.

The U.S. social media company said the centre would host an "incubator programme" to help develop technology start-ups, while it will also train 50,000 Nigerians in digital skills.

Africa's rapid population growth, falling data costs and heavy adoption of mobile phones rather than PCs is attracting technology companies looking to attract more users. Facebook did not provide details of the period over which its planned training would take place in Nigeria, which is Africa's most populous country with 180 million inhabitants.

