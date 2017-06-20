Facebook plans to leverage artificial intelligence to fight terrorism and fake news

Moneycontrol News

Facebook finally responded to criticism from European leaders, who have been demanding that social media companies should do more to fight terrorists who organise on their networks.

In a lengthy blog post, Facebook offered some new information about how it is fighting terrorist activity online. It has 1.94 billion monthly active users as of March 31.

The response was clearly meant to ward off criticism from politicians such as British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, who met earlier to discuss “a joint campaign to ensure that the internet cannot be used as a safe space for terrorists and criminals.”

Five ways Facebook is using Artificial Intelligence to fight against terrorism on its platform

The company is constantly updating its technical solutions.

Image matching- It plans to leverage artificial intelligence in identifying and removing pictures or videos of terror organisations.

This means that if Facebook previously removed a propaganda video from ISIS, it can work to prevent other accounts from uploading the same video on the site.

What it aim to achieve is that the terrorist content intended to spread fundamentalist propaganda through Facebook will never reach its platform.

Language understanding- Facebook is currently experimenting with analysing text that is already removed for praising or supporting terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al Qaeda so it can develop a recognisation tool which can understand messages that might be advocating terrorist propaganda.

Removing terrorist clusters- It will try to identify pages, groups, posts or profiles which might be supporting terrorism, using algorithms to “fan out” the related material. It will also try to recognise whether a profile is friends with a high number of accounts that have been disabled for terrorism.

Recidivism- It helps Facebook to identify fake accounts created by repeat offenders. “This work is never finished because it is adversial, and the terrorists are continuously evolving their methods too,” the company said.

Cross-platform collaboration- Facebook has begun its work on systems to enable tham to take action against terrorist accounts across all its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Along with AI, the platform will employ 4,500 human community operations people, who will review reports of terrorist activity on the platform and take action. The team is expected to grow to 7,500 people by the end of the year.

Facebook already partnered with companies like Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube to announce a shared industry database. It has also joined hands with governments and NGOs.

“Our stance is simple: There’s no place on Facebook for terrorism,” the company said. “We remove terrorists and posts that support terrorism whenever we become aware of them.”

The Guardian revealed that more than 1,000 of Facebook’s content moderators inadvertently exposed their personal details to suspected terrorist users.

The bug reportedly caused the personal profiles of content moderators to automatically appear as notifications in the activity log of Facebook groups whose administrators were removed from the platform for breaching the terms of service.