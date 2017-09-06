Facebook bids for IPL's streaming rights: Is Zuckerberg trying to tap the video streaming business?

Moneycontrol News

Even as Star India has managed to walk away with the honours at the IPL media rights auction (for all markets across media and digital platforms for the next five years) by coughing up a massive Rs 16,3478 crore not many noticed the huge amount US-based social media giant Facebook was willing to pay for Indian cricket matches: Rs 3,849 crore.

By doing so, the social media giant had emerged as the highest bidder for digital rights segment in the country.

Facebook's prime motivators are obvious: Cricket is the most watched sport in the country, and the IPL itself is watched by more than a billion people worldwide.

As per the Reuters report, Facebook’s interest in such bets is an effort to make money from television advertising and increase the time spent on its platform. Facebook currently offers live video from a number of news publishers as well as its users.

It’s not that Facebook is a novice in this broadcast segment either. It has previously streamed basketball, baseball and soccer matches in the US, and last year it live-streamed a soccer match between Manchester United and Everton.

Besides this, a ReCode report said that the fact Mark Zuckerberg was willing to put up that kind of money "is a big, bold declaration that the company will write real cheques in order to get its hands on must-see sports content."

Although Facebook’s amount was the highest digital bid for the franchise, Star India won as its composite bid was higher, even the Star’s segment-wise bids weren’t that impressive.

Despite the social media giant presence, other important names like Amazon, Yahoo, Twitter, Discovery, ESPN Digital Media and UK-based network Sky were missing from the scene.

Facebook may soon be aiming for larger sporting events such as the Olympics or the soccer world cup soon, considering its USD 6.25 billion cash pile and ever-growing revenues.

(One $ = Rs 64.15)