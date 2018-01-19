Extend SEZ sunset clause for expansion of tech cos to smaller towns: HCL Tech

With the Union Budget just around the corner, technology services major HCL Technologies on Friday said it hopes that the government would consider extending the sunset clause for special economic zones, which is set to expire in 2020.

“I think the SEZ sunset clause should not be there. They should continue to provide tax benefits on the SEZ because this is an industry which has still got a lot of potential for employment and foreign exchange, so they should extend the SEZs,” said CEO C Vijayakumar in an interaction with the media after the announcement of the company’s third quarter results.

Section 10AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 provides for tax exemption on profits made from export of computer software or from providing ITeS by a unit set up in an SEZ.

According to a piece by Hitender Mehta of Vaish Associates Advocates, in 2015, the government said that if an SEZ unit commences its operations on or before March 31, 2020, it shall be eligible to claim income tax benefit under section 10AA of the Income Tax Act.

“It is proposed to amend section 10AA of the Income Tax Act to provide for a sunset date of 31st March 2020 for commencement of activity of manufacture or production of any article or thing or providing services by a unit located in a SEZ for availing the deduction under said section,” Mehta had explained.

As the government makes good on its Digital India plans, the IT industry has been talking of expanding its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India, and has been asking for an extension of the sunset clause, or the date of ending of the tax exemption in SEZ units.

“This industry has grown more in tier-1 cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai. It hasn’t gone so much in tier-2 cities, and the sunset clause for the SEZ will be crossed in 2020. If they want to promote tier-2 cities, they should extend the SEZ benefits for a longer time,” said HCL Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anil Chanana.