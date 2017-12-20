Exploring opportunities in international retail: Hrithik Roshan

In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Hrithik Roshan talks about the entrepreneur in him and how his brand HRX conveys the message of pushing oneself to the extreme to achieve excellence. Talking about ecommerce and the international foray of his brand, the actor also talks of his recent brand campaign KeepGoing that has taken the internet by storm.

Excerpts:

One brand film and over 3.5 million views! Your brand is definitely grabbing the right kind of attention? How has the journey with HRX been?

The KeepGoing film has been a roller coaster with a super exciting end. It has taken days of rehearsals and a lot of hard work from the creative team, brand team, technicians, director and producer to create this beautiful film. The much-awaited launch created a huge momentum and has seen a phenomenal response on social media. Finally the campaign is spreading organically now and the brand is benefitting from the earnest communication.

What is the KeepGoing campaign all about? Is it a part of brand promotion or do we have a new collection in the pipeline?

It is my relentless spirit and the resolve to never give up that became the genesis of the Keep Going campaign. We have tried to include people at every stage of the fitness curve in the campaign communication. The idea is to show that whether you’re just starting out or are an expert, we all go through the same struggles and the way to overcome them is by simply taking small steps forward.

The fitness industry is growing by leaps and bounds and this campaign is the unique voice of HRX. With this campaign, we have tried to dissect the mammoth monolith called “fitness” into real achievable steps. This is important because India is more conscious about fitness today than it has ever been and while pro-athletes have many cheerleaders, someone needs to speak for the amateurs and beginners out there too.

How much of Hrithik Roshan do we see in HRX? Tell us about the collection that you connect closely with? Any particular product that has been a personal favourite?

HRX is the live manifestation of “pushing your extreme to becoming the best version of yourself”. This philosophy is the foreground for the brand. The products are also inspired hugely. For example, shoes are designed and created keeping in mind the need and feedback from a fitness enthusiast - they are specialised to handle flat feet, are more efficient for runners, etc. I personally try them, train in them and practically live in them now.

But we haven’t seen any new launches in the category? What is next on the cards for HRX?

Logical product extensions into fitness related categories, large focus on women merchandise and specialised collection for yoga and running is on the cards.

Hrithik Roshan is a celebrity the Indian diaspora loves and would love to have access to HRX products. Any plans on going global and what are your expansion plans?

In the future, we have plans for expanding the retail footprints into offline flagship stores. But we are certainly exploring opportunities in international retail.

How much of an entrepreneur is Hrithik Roshan?

Never thought I would be one. I just know that I am constantly driven by my passion and want to explore all possibilities by using all and any resources available to me. My passion for wanting to be an explorer and an adventurer has led me to areas that may have never aligned with my destiny if I had wanted to stay safe and comfortable. It has been extremely rewarding to want to try new things and not be afraid of failing. HRX is a manifestation of that thought.