Dec 08, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee to trade around 64.45-64.60 per USD; 10-year benchmark bond around 7.04-7.07%: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says the USD-rupee pair is consolidating around the Rs 64.50/USD pivot. He expects the pair to trade within a range of Rs 64.45-64.60 per US dollar.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The 10-year benchmark bond yield's reaction to the latest RBI monetary policy was short lived. He expects it to trade in a range of 7.04-7.07 percent for the day.

