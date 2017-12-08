Expect rupee to trade around 64.45-64.60 per USD; 10-year benchmark bond around 7.04-7.07%: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says the USD-rupee pair is consolidating around the Rs 64.50/USD pivot. He expects the pair to trade within a range of Rs 64.45-64.60 per US dollar.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield's reaction to the latest RBI monetary policy was short lived. He expects it to trade in a range of 7.04-7.07 percent for the day.