Expect Nifty to open gap up by 26 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Small Cap Index last day was down by 2.5% due to profit booking. The Index opened at 9532, made a high of 9545 and closed at 9201 after making a low of 9141. However, the Index took support of its previous day low of 9125. Thus 9125 has become a crucial support for the market.

The benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 10888 last day. The Index closed at 10817 after making a low of 10782.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 26 points against yesterday’s close 10810 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10836.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.