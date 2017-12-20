App
Dec 20, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty to open gap down by 24 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 24 points against yesterday's close of 10471 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10445, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Indian Market is near its all time highs. Auto, Paper and Sugar stocks zoomed yesterday. The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty closed at 10463 after making a high of 10472 last day. In the Current December Expiry, Nifty has gained 236 points.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap also gained 1.31 percent to close at 8683. Auto shares zoomed in the last trading session with Talbros Automotive Components, PPAP Automotive, Subros and Jamna Auto gaining more than 5 percent from day’s low.

Among the Minor Sectors, Paper stocks continued their rally. West Coast paper Mills, Sesha Paper and JK Paper were among the top movers in the sector.

Sugar Stocks were also in focus last day, after the news that the Government will scrap the stock holding limit on sugar traders. Dhampur Sugar rose 6.7 percent from day’s low, KCP Sugar 4.6 percent and Dwarkesh Sugar 4.4 percent.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 24 points against yesterday's close of 10471 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10445.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

