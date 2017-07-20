Expect Nifty to open flat to positive, show uptrend above 9880: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich’s Market Report:

Taking global market cues Nifty is expected to open flat to positive and likely to hold the positive momentum as long as it trades above 9880. However, critical resistance of 9950 has to be taken out on the up side towards initiating a new leg of up move. 9930 is the midway resistance.

Nifty ended 0.74 percent up at 9899.60. The Index found strong support around 9852 and recovered above the resistance of 9880 in the latter half of the session. Ending the session with a bullish candle suggests Nifty rising up to 9950 is a bright possibility. Midway resistance is placed around 9930. Further, 9950 may act as the pivotal resistance for the coming sessions and successful breakout may unfold next leg of up move towards 10,000.

On the Nifty hourly chart; it took support around its 50 hourly EMA and rebounded strongly. Session long consolidation followed by rise above the crucial resistance of 9880 wide opens the possibility of Nifty touching 9930 and 9950.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty closed above 9880 makes the bull case stronger. However, 9950 has to be taken out for the next leg of up move towards 10,000.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty ended at 24152.65 (up 0.54%). Upside resistance is placed around at 24500, while the downside pivotal support is placed around 23870.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day-

Supports: 9880, 9850

Resistances: 9930, 9950

