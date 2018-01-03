Expect Nifty to open flat to positive around 10470: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich’s Market Outlook:

Taking global market cues, Nifty is expected to open flat to positive around 10470 and likely to face resistance on rise around 10490. Downside pivotal support is placed around 10400. 10550 is the higher resistance.

Nifty ended 0.06% up at 10442.20 yesterday. Absolute lackluster session comes to an end with a bearish candle. However, pivotal support of 10400 is still intact, day’s low 10404.65. Chart pattern suggests, weakness may persist as long as it trades below 10490. 10550 is the next resistance. 10400 is expected to act as the immediate pivotal support. Below that level Nifty can retest 10350.

On the Nifty hourly chart; session long consolidation in a tiny range followed by session end recovery caused minor relief to the Nifty bulls. However, it is still trading below the 50 hourly EMA placed around 10475. 200 hourly EMA is placed around 10370.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, it may remain lackluster as long as it trades below 10490. Nifty trading range for tomorrow is expected to be 10400 to 10490. Either side breakout will determine next leg of movement.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty ended at 25338.25 (up 0.08%). It closed below pivotal support of 25420. Hence retesting downside support around 25200 is likely.

Nifty Crucial Supports & Resistances for the day-

Supports: 10400, 10350

Resistances: 10490, 10550

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.