Expect Nifty to open flat led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices made a new 52-week high by surpassing 9700. However, sustaining with the same momentum was difficult. The Nifty finally ended 24 points lower after retracing almost 100 points from high. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 3 points. India VIX rose 2.7 percent, ending at 11.2.

FIIs bought Rs 193 crore while DIIs bought Rs 455 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 89 crore in index futures and Rs 594 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 101 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9500 strike with 55 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 69 lakh shares. The 9800 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 3 and 2.2 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9600 and 9500 Put strikes saw reductions of 11.1 and 3.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

A sharp reversal was seen in the Nifty Bank index where HDFC Bank along with a few private sector banks ended at the day’s low whereas some buying was seen in SBI. Towards the end, the index ended flat. We feel the index will continue to trade in a range, going forward.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9665-9675 for targets of 9615-9595, stop loss: 9695.

Nifty Bank Future: A sharp reversal was seen in the Nifty Bank index where HDFC Bank along with a few private sector banks ended at the day’s low whereas some buying was seen in SBI. Towards the end, the index ended flat. We feel the index will continue to trade in a range, going forward. Sell Nifty Bank in the range of 23800-23850, targets: 23700-23600, stop loss: 23920.

