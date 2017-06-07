Expect Nifty to open 22 points gap up at 9688: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

RBI to announce its monetary policy today, buy multibaggers on correction

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty made a record high of 9709 on Tuesday. The Index opened at 9704 and closed at 9637.

Bank Nifty also made a record high of 23536 in the last trading session and closed at 23416. RBI is to announce its monetary today at 2:30 pm and media interaction will start from 2:45 pm and will end at 3:05 pm.

Small Cap opened at 7363 and made a high of 7379 and closed at 7293.

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9688 against yesterday's close of 9666 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.