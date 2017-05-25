Expect Nifty to bounce back: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to witness bounce back amidst volatility during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence for the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Astrological market forecast for May 25, 2017

Nifty shall bounce back during the day’s trading session amidst volatility.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Taurus. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained bearish against our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC & HUL among the banking, finance & FMCG sectors remained positive and moved up in spite of Nifty going bearish and mounting selling pressure in the market, exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.